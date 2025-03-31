LPL Financial LLC Has $24.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,764,000 after purchasing an additional 938,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 58,852 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

