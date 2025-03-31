LPL Financial LLC Has $25.19 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $16,289,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,167,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FDEC opened at $43.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

