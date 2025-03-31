LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,753 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.01% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

