LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,660 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AON by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,035,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,799,000 after purchasing an additional 244,706 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $86,435,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $394.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.40. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

