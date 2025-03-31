LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

