LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109,134 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $205.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $291.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

