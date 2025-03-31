LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,001,000.

Shares of RSPU opened at $68.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

