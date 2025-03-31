LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $524,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.