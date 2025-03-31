LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,919,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $97.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

