LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.25% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,143,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $100.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

