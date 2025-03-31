MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $25.27.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

