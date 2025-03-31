Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $8,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $580.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

