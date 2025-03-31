MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 81.0% in March

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in MDxHealth by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

MDxHealth Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

