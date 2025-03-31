Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of MIELY stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.