Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
Shares of MIELY stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.
About Mitsubishi Electric
