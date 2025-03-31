Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 12,893 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after buying an additional 507,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,908 shares of company stock worth $8,633,436 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

