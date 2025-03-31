Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 36,749 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,166,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 582,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

MUR opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.