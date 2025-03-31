Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,026,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,818 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $19,703,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $262.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

