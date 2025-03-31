Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of EPR Properties worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,313,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 177,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

