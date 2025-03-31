Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

