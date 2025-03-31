Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 25,603 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 134.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 118,855 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 88.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,841,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.