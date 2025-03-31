Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,667 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339,911 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $45,482,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 7,012.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,687,000 after buying an additional 1,885,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.