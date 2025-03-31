Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Finally, Talos Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,964,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.11 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

