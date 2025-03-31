Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $8,917,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $5,332,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.