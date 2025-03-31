Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.66 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

