Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.07 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ITT by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.01 and a 1 year high of $161.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

