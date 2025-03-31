Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after buying an additional 536,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 463,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

