Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 17,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 221,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 5.1 %

DAL stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.