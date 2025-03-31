Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.85 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,975 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after buying an additional 921,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,796,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,583,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $112.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

