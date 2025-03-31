Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.