Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.36 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.