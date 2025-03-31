Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $2,575,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 557.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

