Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,670,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.