Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

