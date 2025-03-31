Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,083,000 after buying an additional 711,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 701,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 130,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

