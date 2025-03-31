Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

