Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

KE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s payout ratio is 64.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

