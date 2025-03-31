Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.
EXAS stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
