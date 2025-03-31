Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.