Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,354 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.