Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,354 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ACM stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
