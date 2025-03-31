Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 213 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after buying an additional 125,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

NYSE CPT opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

