Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,151 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

