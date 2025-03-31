Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 257 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,777,000 after buying an additional 583,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,650,000 after acquiring an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $5,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

