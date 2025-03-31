Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,051 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $95.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

