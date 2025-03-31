Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,749 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of H World Group worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in H World Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.77 on Monday. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

H World Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. H World Group’s payout ratio is 141.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

