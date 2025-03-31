Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,910 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 619.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $32,293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after buying an additional 817,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Flex Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.