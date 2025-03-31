News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get News alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in News by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,585,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,227,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.