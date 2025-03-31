News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in News by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,585,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,227,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.
News Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
