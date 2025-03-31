Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 488.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NTXVF opened at $0.78 on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
