Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 488.0 days.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTXVF opened at $0.78 on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.