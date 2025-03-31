Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,566 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $109.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

