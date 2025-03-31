Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Novanta worth $629,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 852,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 72,592 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.34. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.16 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Novanta’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

