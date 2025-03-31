Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NU were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NU by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

