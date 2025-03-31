NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

